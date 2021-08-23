GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UUUU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after acquiring an additional 862,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $1,650,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $1,650,000. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial raised Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UUUU opened at $4.53 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.77 million, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.