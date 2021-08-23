GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Coffee worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JVA opened at $5.26 on Monday. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $6.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.36.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

