GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,510 JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,657,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,715 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,639,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,156,000 after purchasing an additional 533,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,604,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,019,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 185,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 520.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 106,802 shares during the period.

AMJ stock opened at $17.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $21.05.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,276,613.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

