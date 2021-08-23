Guider Hits Market Cap of $5,604.96 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. Guider has a total market cap of $5,604.96 and approximately $204.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00057534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015851 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00050834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.99 or 0.00824095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

