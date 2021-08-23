Ground Rents Income Fund PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.99 (LON:GRIO)

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC (LON:GRIO) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of GRIO traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75 ($0.98). The stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,526. Ground Rents Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a market capitalization of £72.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.45.

In related news, insider Barry Gilbertson purchased 13,513 shares of Ground Rents Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £9,999.62 ($13,064.57).

Ground Rents Income Fund PLC is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Braemar Estates (Residential) Ltd, Asset Management Arm. The firm invest in long dated United Kingdom ground rents. It acquire a portfolio of freeholds and head leases, offering the potential for income generation from ground rents, that is both secure and hedged against inflation, and the potential for capital growth from active asset management.

