Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Grenke (ETR:GLJ) received a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Grenke in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.00 ($54.12).

Shares of Grenke stock traded down €0.70 ($0.82) on Monday, hitting €36.59 ($43.05). 51,035 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of €36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.70, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. Grenke has a 52 week low of €23.92 ($28.14) and a 52 week high of €72.35 ($85.12). The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.36.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

