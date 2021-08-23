Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Greenlane.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GNLN shares. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,533 shares of company stock worth $360,832. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 7.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 53.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 84.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 14.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 30.1% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 116,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

GNLN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,070. The company has a market capitalization of $198.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Greenlane has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

