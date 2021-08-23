Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 52.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE GHL opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.