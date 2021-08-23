Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart Acquires 3,900 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE GPMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.41. 176,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.53.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust
Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
