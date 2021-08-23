Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart Acquires 3,900 Shares

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE GPMT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.41. 176,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,771. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.74%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

