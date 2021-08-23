Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIVE. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 1,166.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 272,098 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viveve Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VIVE opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62. Viveve Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 295.82% and a negative return on equity of 127.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of platform medical technology. It offers cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency technology, which delivered through a radiofrequency generator, hand piece and treatment tip. The Viveve system is a non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence.

