Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes Position in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,379,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 73,840 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FlexShopper during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the period. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FPAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 53,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $145,763.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Douglas Allen purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 124,374 shares of company stock worth $328,867 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FPAY opened at $2.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.29.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

