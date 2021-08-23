Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) by 99.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Agile Therapeutics were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $798,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 134,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 226,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 26,200 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $33,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.03 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.51.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

