Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBX. B. Riley boosted their price target on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of HTBX opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.62. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

