Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Galecto as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLTO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of GLTO stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60. Galecto, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Galecto, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

