Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,340 Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Beyond Air as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 65,181 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Beyond Air by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XAIR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

XAIR stock opened at $8.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company has a market cap of $209.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of -0.52.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

