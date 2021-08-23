Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,050 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of METC. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 129,640 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.21 on Monday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $362.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.