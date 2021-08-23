Glanbia plc (GLAPY) to Issue Dividend of $1.66 on October 12th

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) declared a dividend on Friday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 1.6591 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Glanbia stock opened at $88.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.50. Glanbia has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.19.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GLAPY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.