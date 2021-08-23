Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.68 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$25.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.40.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
