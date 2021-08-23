Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$48.68 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$25.09 and a 52-week high of C$48.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total value of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

Several analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.40.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

