Ghost (GHOST) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Ghost has a total market cap of $12.25 million and $260,423.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00057386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $411.96 or 0.00819295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00047891 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Ghost Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,173,787 coins. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.