Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 15.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.