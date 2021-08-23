Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
GMAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.57.
Shares of GMAB stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.09. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
