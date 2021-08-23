Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $5.09 on Major Exchanges

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $22.55 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for $5.09 or 0.00010257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00825850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

GVT is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

