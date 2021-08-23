Genaro Network Price Hits $0.0249 on Exchanges (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a market cap of $6.83 million and $1.55 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network's total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

