Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. Approximately 406,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,040,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$165.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.20.

In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 118,000 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total value of C$92,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,537,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,199,094.

Gear Energy Company Profile (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

