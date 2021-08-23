GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Position Boosted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 34.0% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 55.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS opened at $50.02 on Monday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.74.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.