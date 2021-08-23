Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) vs. INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gazit Globe and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe 4.24% 0.78% 0.25% INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gazit Globe and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 1 0 3.00 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, suggesting a potential downside of 3.67%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $700.43 million 1.84 -$190.09 million N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 15.08 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit Globe.

Volatility & Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gazit Globe beats INDUS Realty Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments. The company was founded by Chaim Katzman in May 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

