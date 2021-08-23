Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives $21.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. boosted their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 166.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 506,372 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $1,155,000.

Shares of GTES traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 13,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,518. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

