Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renasant Bank lifted its position in Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718 over the last ninety days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $170.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.89. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $171.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.14%.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

