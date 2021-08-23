Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post sales of $291.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.16 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $307.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $47.75. 13,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.