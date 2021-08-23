GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of GGN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.81. 73,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,350. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 253,624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

