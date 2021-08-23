Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

