FY2021 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.95.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSTR. Truist lowered their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $120.92 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after purchasing an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 27.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,566,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,606,000 after purchasing an additional 777,644 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 14.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,769,000 after purchasing an additional 280,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Landstar System by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,230,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Landstar System by 55.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 702,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,976,000 after purchasing an additional 250,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

