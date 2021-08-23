Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $2.57 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

