Fure Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 35,625 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

