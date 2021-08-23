Fure Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $87.50. 351,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,458,195. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.56 and a 52 week high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

