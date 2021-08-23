Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,775,287.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $47,528.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,784,963.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock worth $1,354,403 over the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $364,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $90.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.62. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

