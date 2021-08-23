Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Sells $57,276.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $57,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.72. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.71 and a 1 year high of $36.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 480.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

