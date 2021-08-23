Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,750,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $102,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.12. The stock had a trading volume of 89,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,613. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

