Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.05% of FOX worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 165.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 30.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.69.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.