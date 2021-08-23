Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $10.33 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 661,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 586,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 276,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 20.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

