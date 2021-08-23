Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.