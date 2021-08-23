FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,878,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,296 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after purchasing an additional 349,651 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after purchasing an additional 151,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $257.83 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.85.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

