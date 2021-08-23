Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,363 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after acquiring an additional 952,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after acquiring an additional 701,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,493,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.05. The firm has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 433,436 shares of company stock worth $31,598,713. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.