Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,586 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

