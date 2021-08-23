First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Raised by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares accounts for about 2.2% of Smart Money Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,141,000 after buying an additional 583,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,621. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,248.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 29,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,550.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 160,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,169,154.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,804 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

