Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,422 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

