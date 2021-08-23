Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE BTI opened at $37.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $41.14.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.