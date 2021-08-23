Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $298.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

