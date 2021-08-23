Financial Comparison: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) & Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM)

COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Iridium Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Iridium Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

COMSovereign has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iridium Communications has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for COMSovereign and Iridium Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMSovereign 0 0 0 0 N/A Iridium Communications 0 3 2 0 2.40

Iridium Communications has a consensus price target of $42.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.79%. Given Iridium Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iridium Communications is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares COMSovereign and Iridium Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMSovereign N/A N/A N/A Iridium Communications -2.23% -0.96% -0.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares COMSovereign and Iridium Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMSovereign $9.43 million 13.92 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Iridium Communications $583.44 million 9.05 -$56.05 million ($0.24) -166.79

COMSovereign has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iridium Communications.

Summary

COMSovereign beats Iridium Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

COMSovereign Company Profile

ComSovereign Holding Corp. designs, develops, markets, and sells technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and sells microwave packet radio equipment, such as backhaul telecom radios that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably; and in-band full-duplex and transpositional modulation technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies. It also offers intelligent batteries and back-up power solutions for use in cellular towers and other radio access network infrastructures, as well as automotive, aerospace, and marine vehicles; and tethered drones and aerostats for use in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, as well as communication applications for national defense and security customers. In addition, the company is developing silicon photonic devices used in data interconnects, communication networks, and computing systems. Further, it provides maintenance and support services, as well as other professional services, such as engineering, designing, and developing a range of next-generation network systems and system components. The company was formerly known as Drone Aviation Holding Corp. and changed its name to ComSovereign Holding Corp. in November 2019. ComSovereign Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc. is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government. The Land Mobile business engages in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the land mobile sector, providing handset services to areas not served or inconsistently served by existing terrestrial communications networks. The Maritime business provides broadband terminals, embedded devices and handsets. Its market space includes merchant shipping, fishing, research vessels and specialized water craft. The Aviation business provides mobile satellite communications services to the aviation sector. Its services are used in commercial and global government aviation applications, principally by corporate jets, corporate and government helicopter fleets, specialized general aviation fleets, such as medevac companies and fire suppression fleets, and high-end personal aircraft. The Iot Data Services provides satellite-based IoT services, which include personal tracking devices and location-based services, heavy equipment monitoring, fleet management, fixed-asset monitoring, asset tracking, resource management, and scientific data monitoring. The Hosted Payload and Other Data Services offer satellite time and location services, which helps augment GPS and provides location, timing and positioning data: inbound connections from the public switched telephone network(PSTN), short message services(SMS), subscriber identity module(SIM), activation, customer reactivation, and other peripheral services: and provides research and development services. The Government business line involves in the provision of mobile satellite communications services to the U.S. government, principally the Department of Defense. Its voice products are used for a variety of primary and backup communications solutions, including tactical operations, logistical, administrative, morale and welfare, and emergency communications. The firm’s commercial services include: Postpaid Mobile Voice and Data Satellite Communications, Prepaid Mobile Voice Satellite Communications, Iridium PTT, Broadband Data, and Machine-to-Machine services. Iridium Communications was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

