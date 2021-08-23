Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in DocuSign by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 58.3% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock valued at $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $4.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.21. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

