Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 61.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,392. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.02.

